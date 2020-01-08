Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite aims to give a flagship phone experience for less — here's what we know so far
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () · *Samsung has announced the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite — aimed at offering some of the best features of the Note 10 in a cheaper package.*
· *The new device offers a modern design and powerful performance.*
· *Pricing and availability for the phone has yet to be revealed, but we'll update this article when we know...
Samsung's Galaxy S11
Likely to Debut Next Month.
The smartphone could premiere February 11
at the company's annual Unpacked event.
The date is just a couple weeks before the Mobile World Congress
in Barcelona.
It is also a month after the
2020 Consumer Electronics Show
in Las Vegas.
Rumors...
**
· *Samsung has unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite at CES 2020.*
· *The new phone is aimed at offering a relatively premium experience at a lower... Business Insider Also reported by •TechRadar
We’ve been hearing murmurs of a Galaxy Note 10 ‘Lite’ for some time, including some realistic-looking renders, but over the weekend we got our first... The Next Web Also reported by •Mashable •PC World •engadget •9to5Google •TechRadar
Tweets about this
Adriano Ponte 📺 Galaxy S10 Lite e Note 10 Lite: OS SAMSUNG DE 2020 [Hands-On]
https://t.co/WvJG0nGYgJ 50 minutes ago
🍊🧡@DanaWollman@engadget 1. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lite, great innovation. More accessi… https://t.co/S2GhzbpgTw 2 hours ago
Thomas High Introducing Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite!
Building on the legacy of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, these… https://t.co/mEXM0dwbyu 2 hours ago
Ivan Trajkovic RT @Pocketnow: The prices of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite may have leaked https://t.co/Wo49Oi5km5 3 hours ago
Beta Droid India Hands-on with Samsung Lite: Galaxy Note 10 and S10 push prices and features south – CNET https://t.co/VPF8jRT7qD https://t.co/1EHPZ6ZSGX 4 hours ago
Beta Droid India Hands-on with Samsung Lite: Galaxy Note 10 and S10 push prices and features south – CNET https://t.co/VPF8jRT7qD https://t.co/uEcVXqPyVD 4 hours ago