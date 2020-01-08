Husky’s 200-piece socket set comes with a lifetime warranty at $59 (35% off)

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Home Depot is offering the Husky 200-Piece 1/4-, 3/8-, and 1/2-inch Socket Set for *$59* *shipped*. Down nearly 35% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This socket set includes only the sockets themselves, and not any ratchets, so do keep that in mind. Whether you’re missing a few sockets or just want to always have a spare on hand, this is a great way to bolster your DIY kit. Plus, Husky carries a lifetime warranty from Home Depot, so if a socket ever breaks, your local store can easily replace it at no cost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



