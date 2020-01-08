Lawmakers hammered a Facebook VP over misinformation on its platform and loopholes in its ban on deepfakes (FB)

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

· House lawmakers pressed a Facebook executive over the spread of misinformation on the platform during a committee hearing Wednesday.

· Representatives questioned Facebook's decision to fact-check rather than remove false information published on its platform, as well as loopholes in its ban on deepfakes.

