The CTO of LinkedIn explains how and why it's making the massive shift to Microsoft's cloud, three years after the $26.2 billion acquisition (MSFT)
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () · Three years after Microsoft bought it for $26.2 billion, LinkedIn is making the move to the Microsoft Azure cloud.
· The move was first announced in July 2019, but the company pegs the project's completion date within the next three and a half years, LinkedIn CTO and VP of Engineering Raghu Hiremagalur estimated to Business...