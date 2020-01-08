Global  

Apple Pay Express Transit apparently causing NYC users to be charged just for walking near terminals

9to5Mac Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The availability of Apple Pay has slowly expanded throughout New York City as the MTA has rolled out its new OMNY tap-and-ride readers. In a new report today, the New York Post says that some users are being charged for MTA travel every time they walk by the OMNY readers.

The post Apple Pay Express Transit apparently causing NYC users to be charged just for walking near terminals appeared first on 9to5Mac.
