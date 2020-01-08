Global  

CollegeHumor's parent company pulled its funding, laying off more than 100 employees and leaving a longtime executive to run the company on his own

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
CollegeHumor's parent company pulled its funding, laying off more than 100 employees and leaving a longtime executive to run the company on his own· Influential comedy website CollegeHumor has lost its financial backing from its parent company IAC, CollegeHumor COO Sam Reich tweeted on Wednesday. 
· Reich bought it from IAC to avoid shuttering the company and will now manage the newly-formed CH Media.
· But the company has still gone through a massive restructuring,...
