CollegeHumor's parent company pulled its funding, laying off more than 100 employees and leaving a longtime executive to run the company on his own
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () · Influential comedy website CollegeHumor has lost its financial backing from its parent company IAC, CollegeHumor COO Sam Reich tweeted on Wednesday.
· Reich bought it from IAC to avoid shuttering the company and will now manage the newly-formed CH Media.
· But the company has still gone through a massive restructuring,...