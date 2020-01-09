Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grimes might be pregnant and her Instagram post has prompted confusion, congratulations, and alien jokes from spectators including presidential candidate Andrew Yang and rapper Azealia Banks

Business Insider Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Grimes might be pregnant and her Instagram post has prompted confusion, congratulations, and alien jokes from spectators including presidential candidate Andrew Yang and rapper Azealia Banks· Singer Grimes may have announced she's pregnant in a captionless Instagram post that showed her pregnant with a fetus photoshopped onto her stomach, prompting a flurry of commentary online. 
· US presidential candidate Andrew Yang congratulated Grimes and her boyfriend Elon Musk in a tweet.
· Rapper Azealia Banks who...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Grimes Announces Pregnancy in NSFW Instagram Post

Grimes Announces Pregnancy in NSFW Instagram Post 00:53

 Grimes Announces Pregnancy in a NSFW Instagram Post. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer revealed that she is "knocked up" and "very feral. Censored for insta haha - almost got away w it, Grimes, via Instagram. When fans commented on the fact that her Instagram post censored her nipples, unlike the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grimes' Photos Spark Rumours She's Pregnant And Elon Musk Is The Dad [Video]Grimes' Photos Spark Rumours She's Pregnant And Elon Musk Is The Dad

Grimes' Instagram photos are igniting rumours she's pregnant with boyfriend Elon Musk's child.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:32Published

Grimes reportedly expecting first child [Video]Grimes reportedly expecting first child

Canadian musician Grimes is reportedly pregnant with her first child after sharing an arty image of herself "knocked up".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here's what you need to know about Grimes, the Canadian singer dating Elon Musk who hinted she's pregnant in Instagram post (TSLA)

Here's what you need to know about Grimes, the Canadian singer dating Elon Musk who hinted she's pregnant in Instagram post (TSLA)· Grimes, the Canadian singer, posted a photo on Wednesday to Instagram and Twitter that appears to show her pregnant. · The internet is already furiously...
Business Insider

Singer Grimes posts nude Instagram photo of her looking pregnant and comments about being 'knocked up,' leading to speculation that she and Elon Musk are having a child

Singer Grimes posts nude Instagram photo of her looking pregnant and comments about being 'knocked up,' leading to speculation that she and Elon Musk are having a child· Singer Grimes may have announced she's pregnant in an Instagram post.  · The singer posted a nude photo on Wednesday afternoon that appeared to show her...
Business Insider Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichaelM_ACT

Michael Mazengarb In weird vaguely related Tesla news: musician Grimes is currently posting on Instagram suggestions she might be pre… https://t.co/tMcDchFlmC 4 days ago

DianeFarringt11

🧢💰Secure the Yang💰🧢 Grimes may be pregnant, and her Instagram post has prompted confusion, congratulations, and alien... https://t.co/ccGJx9MWgg via @Yahoo 5 days ago

x3deeh

Dean Ephram Grimes might be pregnant and her Instagram post has prompted confusion, congratulations, and alien jokes from spect… https://t.co/KdJkqzThAn 5 days ago

albanmusa

Al Musa Grimes might be pregnant and her Instagram post has ... https://t.co/C86S88x5jF 5 days ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. Grimes might be pregnant and her Instagram post has prompted confusion, congratulations, and ali… https://t.co/IIdZOdMFGC 5 days ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Grimes might be pregnant and her Instagram post has prompted confusion, congratulations, and alien jokes from spect… https://t.co/esE7OcyfZ0 5 days ago

carsnews2019

Cars News 2019 Grimes might be pregnant and her Instagram post has prompted confusion, congratulations, and alien jokes from spect… https://t.co/JXG0a3EXg1 5 days ago

entertainm2019

Entertainment News 2019 Grimes might be pregnant and her Instagram post has prompted confusion, congratulations, and alien jokes from spect… https://t.co/qgJkrIw8ou 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.