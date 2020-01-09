Grimes might be pregnant and her Instagram post has prompted confusion, congratulations, and alien jokes from spectators including presidential candidate Andrew Yang and rapper Azealia Banks
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () · Singer Grimes may have announced she's pregnant in a captionless Instagram post that showed her pregnant with a fetus photoshopped onto her stomach, prompting a flurry of commentary online.
· US presidential candidate Andrew Yang congratulated Grimes and her boyfriend Elon Musk in a tweet.
· Rapper Azealia Banks who...
Grimes Announces Pregnancy in a NSFW Instagram Post. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer revealed that she is "knocked up" and "very feral. Censored for insta haha - almost got away w it, Grimes, via Instagram. When fans commented on the fact that her Instagram post censored her nipples, unlike the...
· Singer Grimes may have announced she's pregnant in an Instagram post.
· The singer posted a nude photo on Wednesday afternoon that appeared to show her... Business Insider Also reported by •Just Jared
