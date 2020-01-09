Global  

Google testing ‘Game of the Day’ card in Chrome Dev for Android

9to5Google Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A server-side switch has been flipped to enable a ‘Game of the Day’ feature for some in the latest Chrome Dev and Chrome Canary builds for Android, which promotes Google-made minigames around the web. The new card appears front-and-center on Chrome’s home page, above recommended articles, and below top sites.

The post Google testing 'Game of the Day' card in Chrome Dev for Android appeared first on 9to5Google.
Data-Munching Bug Throws Chrome 79 Android Rollout Into Chaos

Data-Munching Bug Throws Chrome 79 Android Rollout Into ChaosGoogle has stalled the rollout of its Chrome 79 Web browser for Android devices until it can find a way to neutralize a data-destroying bug. Affected users have...
Linux Insider

How To Turn Chrome’s Fake Google Search Box Into Real One

Only a few Google Chrome users know that there is a fake Google Search Box on the browser. Its presence is so subtle that even the best of us could fall for it....
Fossbytes


