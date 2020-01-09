Google testing ‘Game of the Day’ card in Chrome Dev for Android

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A server-side switch has been flipped to enable a ‘Game of the Day’ feature for some in the latest Chrome Dev and Chrome Canary builds for Android, which promotes Google-made minigames around the web. The new card appears front-and-center on Chrome’s home page, above recommended articles, and below top sites.



