Why your business needs cyber risk insurance [Q&A]

betanews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Protecting against cyberattacks and guarding against technology failures is something that most businesses now do as a matter of course. But insuring against the risks is less common and could be leaving companies open to major losses. We spoke to Jack Kudale, CEO of cyber insurance specialist  Cowbell Cyber to find out more about cyber risk insurance and why it's increasingly being seen as an essential safeguard. BN: Why does cyber risk need to be insured separately? JK: Cyber risk has typically been covered as an endorsement to another policy, most often Errors and Omissions (E&O). This has led to a… [Continue Reading]
