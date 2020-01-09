Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

You need to stop everything you’re doing and watch the drag race between a Tesla Model X Vs Model S Vs Model S Vs Model 3 Vs Model 3 Performance. I know it’s quite a mouthful, so let’s just call it the ultimate Tesla showdown. The Tesla drag race was conducted by AutoTrader UK and […]



The post Watch: Tesla Model X Vs Model S Vs Model 3 Vs Model 3 Performance Drag Race appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

