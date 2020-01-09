Global  

Warner Bros.’ Next Blockbuster Could Be Chosen by AI

geek.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Warner Bros.’ Next Blockbuster Could Be Chosen by AI'Birds of Prey' (Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warner Bros. Pictures International inked a deal with Cinelytic to employ its AI-driven project management system. Under the new deal, WBPI will leverage the integrated online platform to “reduce executives’ time spent on […]

Warner Bros.' Next Blockbuster Could Be Chosen by AI appeared first on Geek.com.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft researchers used a laser to encode Warner Bros. 'Superman' on a piece of glass, and the results are striking (MSFT)

Microsoft researchers used a laser to encode Warner Bros. 'Superman' on a piece of glass, and the results are striking (MSFT)· Microsoft said its researchers stored the Warner Bros. film "Superman" on a piece of quartz glass the size of a coaster. · The feat was a proof of concept...
Business Insider

Warner Bros Studio employee admits £36,935 theft of Harry Potter goods

A former Warner Bros Studio employee who stole £36,935 of Harry Potter items to order is sentenced.
BBC News

