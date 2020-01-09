Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

iPhone sales growth is accelerating in China, Apple’s second biggest market after the US. The 6% year-on-year growth seen in September and October of last year hit 18.7% in December, according to official Chinese government data.



The Chinese government publishes figures for total smartphone shipments, and for Android smartphone shipments; subtracting one from the other reveals iPhone shipments …



more…



The post iPhone sales growth accelerates in Apple’s second biggest market, hitting 18% appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

