iPhone sales growth accelerates in Apple’s second biggest market, hitting 18%

9to5Mac Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
iPhone sales growth is accelerating in China, Apple’s second biggest market after the US. The 6% year-on-year growth seen in September and October of last year hit 18.7% in December, according to official Chinese government data.

The Chinese government publishes figures for total smartphone shipments, and for Android smartphone shipments; subtracting one from the other reveals iPhone shipments …

more…

The post iPhone sales growth accelerates in Apple’s second biggest market, hitting 18% appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple sees double-digit iPhone sales growth in China

New figures estimate Apple's sales of iPhones in China grew 18.7% year over year, even though overall the region saw a decline in smartphone sales.
AppleInsider

Apple: No new product lines, but still a record-setting 2019 for iPhone maker

Despite lower iPhone sales in 2019, Apple had a stellar year. The tech giant's stock is up a whopping 87% for the year at about $290 per share.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Proactive Investors

