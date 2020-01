Netflix's 'The Witcher' creator on the grueling 178-day production, what to expect in season 2, and why the show's viral song is actually 'horrific'

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Lauren S. Hissrich, the creator of Netflix's hit fantasy series, "The Witcher," spoke to Business Insider about the grueling 178-day production for the series.

· She revealed her original pitch for the series, which was entirely different from the one that ultimately sold Netflix on her vision.

· Hissrich also talked... · Lauren S. Hissrich, the creator of Netflix's hit fantasy series, "The Witcher," spoke to Business Insider about the grueling 178-day production for the series.· She revealed her original pitch for the series, which was entirely different from the one that ultimately sold Netflix on her vision.· Hissrich also talked 👓 View full article