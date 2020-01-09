Global  

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is coming to the Nintendo Switch

The Verge Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is coming to the Nintendo SwitchAnother classic Pokémon adventure is being remade for the Nintendo Switch. Today, The Pokémon Company announced a new version of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team — with the unwieldy title Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX — that reimagines the 2006 dungeon crawling original. That includes a lovely new art style, with revamped 3D visuals that have an almost painterly style. The new game will be out on the Switch on March 6th.



Get ready for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, coming to Nintendo Switch on March 6, 2020!#PokemonMysteryDungeonDX pic.twitter.com/v4lEoEICxR

— Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 9, 2020

That wasn’t the only announcement the company made today. In a big change for the series, last year’s Pokémon Sword...
