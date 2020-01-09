Global  

Pokémon Sword and Shield will get even bigger with all-new expansion pass

The Verge Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Pokémon Sword and Shield will get even bigger with all-new expansion passPokémon Sword and Shield will offer new content for players to continue their adventures with an expansion pass, Game Freaked announced today during a special Nintendo Direct. The expansions will release in two parts: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, set for June 2020 and fall 2020, respectively. There will be two different versions of the expansion packs to reflect Sword and Shield.

Previously, Game Freak has released expanded versions of each region through games like Pokémon Platinum or Ultra Moon. Rather than starting a brand new adventure, players will be able to continue their journey using their current save data.

In addition to new areas to explore, characters, pokémon, outfits, and more, the expansions will also add new...
Expansion Pass Makes ‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’ Even Bigger

Expansion Pass Makes ‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’ Even BiggerI like Pokemon Sword and Shield a lot. It made it onto my top ten list of 2019’s games. But it wasn’t perfect. As much as the folks whining about the cut...
geek.com

'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' are getting an expansion pass

For the first time in the franchise's history, Game Freak will release an expansion pass for one of its mainline Pokémon games. The studio announced today...
engadget

