Pokémon Sword and Shield will get even bigger with all-new expansion pass

Pokémon Sword and Shield will offer new content for players to continue their adventures with an expansion pass, Game Freaked announced today during a special Nintendo Direct. The expansions will release in two parts: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, set for June 2020 and fall 2020, respectively. There will be two different versions of the expansion packs to reflect Sword and Shield.



Previously, Game Freak has released expanded versions of each region through games like Pokémon Platinum or Ultra Moon. Rather than starting a brand new adventure, players will be able to continue their journey using their current save data.



