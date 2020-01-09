Global  

'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' are getting an expansion pass

engadget Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
For the first time in the franchise's history, Game Freak will release an expansion pass for one of its mainline Pokémon games. The studio announced today that it's developing two new downloadable packs for Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Pokémon Fans Petition Trump to Halt Sales of 'Pokémon Sword and Shield'

Petitioners claim to have been lied to by the game’s developers. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:07

Top 10 Notable Pokemon Missing From Sword Shield

How can we be the very best when there are so many Pokemon missing?! Welcome to WatchMojo, and today, we're counting down our picks for the Top 10 Notable Pokemon Missing from Sword & Shield. For this..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:27

thefuckistevvs

Andy 🌵🌸 RT @Polygon: Pokémon Sword and Shield starters are getting Gigantamax forms — including one that will make Pokémon Gun memesters very happy… 1 minute ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech ‘Pokémon Sword’ and ‘Shield’ are getting an expansion pass For the first time in the fran https://t.co/NIgSHsF91C 2 minutes ago

ASihagen

Sihagen Saw the Pokemon Direct. I did enjoy Sword/Shield, so I'll probably be getting the expansion pass for it. Plus the… https://t.co/M31xL5KiTv 2 minutes ago

HahnuDovah

Raihan Pokemon please DM me RT @Stealth40k: Pokemon Sword/Shield is getting an expansion pass and will contain brand new content in the way of story, locations, Pokemo… 2 minutes ago

RogueRambles

Ryan RT @gameinformer: Pokémon Sword & Shield are getting two expansions that add all-new areas, Pokémon, characters, and features https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

BenJanca

BenJancazooie RT @inkydojikko: In case you didn't know, you'll still be able to get the added Pokemon from the expansions even if you don't own them! The… 2 minutes ago

tonydeez05

Deeznauts RT @Kotaku: Pokemon Sword and Shield are getting expansions instead of a third game, adding over 200 existing Pokemon https://t.co/sSSyE2Gv… 3 minutes ago

hallm3lbp

Mark Hall @StevenIsbell I commend them actually, I like the idea, its way better than getting a stupid Super Sword and Super… https://t.co/TP8feKFLnu 3 minutes ago

