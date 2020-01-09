Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Peloton has high-tech fitness bikes in nearly 700 hotels across the US and UK. Here's where to find them.

Business Insider Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Peloton has high-tech fitness bikes in nearly 700 hotels across the US and UK. Here's where to find them.· *Peloton* has a map on its site that shows which hotels across the US and UK have Peloton bikes set up for guests to use. 
· Peloton rolled out a commercial version of its high-tech home fitness bike in 2017. These are now available in certain hotels and fitness centers across Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hn_network

HN (Hospitality Network) #Peloton has high-tech fitness bikes in nearly 700 #hotels across the US and UK. Here's where to find them.… https://t.co/vixQSqfQJ2 5 days ago

PadiDidIt

Padi Did It RT @rtehrani: Peloton has high-tech fitness bikes in nearly 700 hotels across the US and UK. Here's where to find them. https://t.co/LnUIfe… 5 days ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani Peloton has high-tech fitness bikes in nearly 700 hotels across the US and UK. Here's where to find them.… https://t.co/rxXUqzU51Z 5 days ago

society4mktadv

society4mktadv Developing New Markets . . . Peloton has high-tech fitness bikes in nearly 700 hotels across the US and UK. Here's… https://t.co/ovRZrZftuh 6 days ago

ploberman

Paul Loberman If you're looking for a list of which hotels @nigelwalsh will be staying in this year 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼😂👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 Peloton has hi… https://t.co/h3qmpcLM4i 6 days ago

HotelsTravelUsa

Hotels Travel Usa Los Angeles:Peloton has high-tech fitness bikes in nearly- https://t.co/LsSPzpqnQO #accommodations https://t.co/8qKGr4zuly 6 days ago

milaniolivera

olivera kovacevic RT @businessinsider: Peloton has high-tech fitness bikes in nearly 700 hotels across the US and UK. Here's where to find them. https://t.co… 6 days ago

the17thman

Joel McKenna Peloton has high-tech fitness bikes in nearly 700 hotels across the US and UK. Here's where to find them.… https://t.co/qxZtO8U18Z 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.