19-year-old software company AvePoint just raised $200 million to help customers leave Slack and go to Microsoft's fast-growing Teams app (MSFT)

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· AvePoint, a 19-year-old software company from New Jersey, just raised $200 million in Series C funding to chase a big opportunity in helping customers move to Teams, Microsoft's fast-growing chat app.

· AvePoint helps companies move to and manage Office 365 and other Microsoft cloud software.

· The company claims that its... · AvePoint, a 19-year-old software company from New Jersey, just raised $200 million in Series C funding to chase a big opportunity in helping customers move to Teams, Microsoft's fast-growing chat app.· AvePoint helps companies move to and manage Office 365 and other Microsoft cloud software.· The company claims that its 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend