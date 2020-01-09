Microsoft Teams is getting a Walkie Talkie feature so you can reach colleagues all day long

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Microsoft is adding a new Walkie Talkie feature to its Slack competitor, Microsoft Teams. Available in preview in the coming months, the feature will turn smartphones or tablets into a walkie-talkie that will work over Wi-Fi or cellular data. Microsoft is embedding the feature at the center of its navigation bar inside Microsoft Teams, suggesting that’s a highly requested feature that will be used by a lot of companies.



It's primarily designed for "firstline workers," employees who face customers and run day-to-day operations inside companies. Microsoft is positioning this as a more secure way of using a traditional walkie-talkie. "Unlike analog devices with unsecure networks, customers no longer have to worry about crosstalk or...


