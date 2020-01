A VC tweeted a photo of himself wearing a MAGA hat, and now he's being called out as 'needlessly divisive' and 'tone deaf' Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· A principal at Founders Fund is getting dogpiled on Twitter for sharing a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

· Delian Asparouhov said in a tweet: "There are degrees to which certain symbols represent hate, i.e. I have no interest in wearing a swastika around town. Unfortunately in SF people think this... · A principal at Founders Fund is getting dogpiled on Twitter for sharing a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.· Delian Asparouhov said in a tweet: "There are degrees to which certain symbols represent hate, i.e. I have no interest in wearing a swastika around town. Unfortunately in SF people think this 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this