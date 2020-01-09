Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elon Musk and Grimes might be expecting a baby — here's where their relationship began and everything that's happened since

Business Insider Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Elon Musk and Grimes might be expecting a baby — here's where their relationship began and everything that's happened since· Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have been dating since 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the annual Met Gala. 
· The couple has weathered ups and downs, like Musk's infamous "funding secured" tweet. 
· Now, Grimes hinted that she may be pregnant. 
· Here's how their relationship has progressed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parenting Quotes From Denzel Washington [Video]Parenting Quotes From Denzel Washington

1. “A child doesn’t know right from wrong, so moral instruction is important.” 2. “If the father is not in the home, the boy will find a father in the streets.” 3. “You have raised your..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Andrew Yang Congratulates Elon Musk and Grimes on 'Pregnancy'

Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang was among the first to congratulate Grimes and Elon Musk on what sounded like an announcement of the couple's first child....
TMZ.com

Is Elon Musk Expecting a Baby with Grimes? What Has Everyone Talking!


Extra


Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Elon Musk and Grimes might be expecting a baby - here's where their relationship began and... https://t.co/lNII3rFece 33 minutes ago

AIForBusiness1

AIB - Artificial Intelligence for Business Elon Musk and Grimes might be expecting a baby — here's where their relationship began and everything that's happen… https://t.co/NPfCUAiRPE 39 minutes ago

technology_2021

Technology News 2021 Elon Musk and Grimes might be expecting a baby — here's where their relationship began and everything that's happen… https://t.co/gakRfoqajK 1 hour ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 What appears to be a strange #Pregnancy #Announcement by #Grimes, the musician #Girlfriend of billionaire #Elon Mus… https://t.co/bv8QcTHS8G 2 hours ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 Elon Musk and Grimes might be expecting a baby — here's where their relationship began and everything that's happen… https://t.co/UN6B3D9CST 4 hours ago

plugilo

plugilo Elon Musk and Grimes might be expecting a baby — here's where their relationship began and everything that's happen… https://t.co/h0OmX5cyh0 4 hours ago

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC Elon Musk and Grimes might be expecting a baby — here's where their relationship began and everything that's happen… https://t.co/LPf1D9LBo9 4 hours ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: Elon Musk and Grimes might be expecting a baby — here's where their relationship began and everything that's happened since… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.