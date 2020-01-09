Elon Musk and Grimes might be expecting a baby — here's where their relationship began and everything that's happened since

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have been dating since 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the annual Met Gala.

· The couple has weathered ups and downs, like Musk's infamous "funding secured" tweet.

· Now, Grimes hinted that she may be pregnant.

