The Pokémon Company brings Mystery Dungeon to Switch + Sword and Shield DLC

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

This morning, The Pokémon Company took to the usual Nintendo Direct live stream formula for several announcements. Fans of Sword and Shield will be excited to find a pair of DLC expansion packs for last year’s release, which bring 200 additional Pokémon, new content, and more. Those looking for something outside of the core Pokémon titles are in for a treat with an upcoming 2020 release from the Mystery Dungeon. Head below for all that and more, like updates to the Galarian PokéDex, and other new unveils.



