BuzzFeed hires The Mighty’s Peter Wang as its new CTO

TechCrunch Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
BuzzFeed’s technical team has a new leader — incoming chief technology officer Peter Wang, who’s leaving his role as CTO of healthcare community The Mighty. Wang has plenty of experience in the media industry, having served as CTO at Refinery29 and at Narrativ, a startup that helps publishers make money through commerce. He told me […]
