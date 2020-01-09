G-Technology’s 5TB ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drive hits Amazon low at $130 (28% off)
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Amazon offers the G-Technology 5TB ArmorATD External USB-C Rugged Hard Drive for *$129.99 shipped*. Typically selling for $180, today’s price cut is good for a $50 discount, is $20 under the lowest we’ve seen prior, and a new Amazon low. Protected by a rugged, all-terrain enclosure, G-Technology’s AmorATD drive can withstand up to 1,000-pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3-feet. So whether you’re just looking for added peace of mind for one’s everyday carry, or you hope to bring it on remote photography expeditions, G-Technology’s drive is a well-suited option. There’s also notably USB-C connectivity, which allows for up to 140 MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars and be sure to check out our hands-on review for more.
