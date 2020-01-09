Global  

Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie 'Avatar'

Thursday, 9 January 2020
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision AVTR concept car at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.
· The vehicle was inspired by James Cameron's 2009 science fiction film "Avatar" and pays homage to the film directly with the vehicle's design and intentions.
· A traditional steering wheel is replaced by a control unit.
· Visit Business...
News video: The new Mercedes-Benz GLA - Neat and clean - the new car-wash function

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA - Neat and clean - the new car-wash function 00:53

 The new Mercedes-Benz GLA - Neat and clean - the new car-wash function

Mercedes-Benz Unveils ‘Avatar’-inspired Car That Recognizes Drivers by Their Heartbeat [Video]Mercedes-Benz Unveils ‘Avatar’-inspired Car That Recognizes Drivers by Their Heartbeat

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a concept car based on the movie franchise “Avatar” that is both luxurious and environmentally conscious. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:48Published

Mercedes-Benz at CES 2020 [Video]Mercedes-Benz at CES 2020

A Mercedes-Benz inspired by the movie "Avatar" was spotted cruising on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday night. The futuristic car focuses on sustainability and a biometric connection between car and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published


Mercedes-Benz unveiled a bizarre car inspired by 'Avatar' at CES which can drive sideways, has no steering wheel, and features scales

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a bizarre car inspired by 'Avatar' at CES which can drive sideways, has no steering wheel, and features scales· *Mercedes-Benz premiered a new concept car at CES on Monday called the AVTR.* · *The car was inspired by the film "Avatar," and comes with a collection of...
Business Insider

Mercedes-Benz unveils an Avatar-themed concept car with scales

Mercedes-Benz unveils an Avatar-themed concept car with scalesMercedes-Benz has just pulled the wraps off of a wild new concept car that was inspired by the 2009 movie Avatar called — what else? — the Mercedes-Benz...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchMotorAuthority

markkolier

Mark Kolier The photos and concepts are cool at least. Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering… https://t.co/KNUItUaG4G 2 hours ago

Mansour05912456

Mansour RT @businessinsider: Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie 'A… 3 hours ago

nuyou22

kennedy Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie… https://t.co/EbY0WOW7Ec 4 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#Science News: Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the scien… https://t.co/v9wG12bCWA 5 hours ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie 'Avatar… 5 hours ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie… https://t.co/Exm9JXCjvN 5 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie… https://t.co/mY2ljC4ySg 5 hours ago

