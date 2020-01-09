Global  

Teen hackers are defacing unsuspecting US websites with pro-Iran messages

The Verge Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Teen hackers are defacing unsuspecting US websites with pro-Iran messagesIranian President Hassan Rouhani meets with the family of Qasem Soleimani | Photo by Iranian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Phil Openshaw, a retired Californian dentist, hadn’t checked his website in months. So he was unaware that it no longer displayed details for his annual mission trip that provides free dental services in Uganda. Instead, it displayed a photo of recently assassinated Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani with the message “Down with America.”

“Hoo boy. Thanks for the good news,” he said when informed that his site, www.ldsafricasmiles.com, had been defaced. “I don’t really know how to respond to that. I’ll take a look at it.”

It’s part of an unofficial front in the simmering conflict between the US and Iran, kicked off by the assassination Soleimani on January 3rd. The strike was followed by retaliatory Iranian missile strikes on two Iraqi bases...
