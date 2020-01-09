1917 turns a nightmare war into a theme park showcase Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

1917 is a bit of a brag track, a cinematic flex by people who are really damn good with a camera. The World War I film from Skyfall director Sam Mendes is made to look like one continuous shot, a harrowing nonstop journey through war-torn France in the first modern conflict. After winning Best Drama Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Awards last weekend, it’s easy to imagine a world where it kills at the upcoming Oscars. It hits a lot of the right notes. 1917 is a solemn war movie with popular appeal, the kind of thing that makes award nominations guaranteed. But it’s also hollow, lacking the emotional heart that makes the genre more than empty spectacle.



1917 tells a focused, briskly paced story. Inspired by stories Mendes heard about... 1917 is a bit of a brag track, a cinematic flex by people who are really damn good with a camera. The World War I film from Skyfall director Sam Mendes is made to look like one continuous shot, a harrowing nonstop journey through war-torn France in the first modern conflict. After winning Best Drama Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Awards last weekend, it’s easy to imagine a world where it kills at the upcoming Oscars. It hits a lot of the right notes. 1917 is a solemn war movie with popular appeal, the kind of thing that makes award nominations guaranteed. But it’s also hollow, lacking the emotional heart that makes the genre more than empty spectacle.1917 tells a focused, briskly paced story. Inspired by stories Mendes heard about... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Tucson anti-war committee holds rally to speak against war efforts Organizers with the Tucson anti-war committee is holding a rally to speak out against war efforts. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:42Published 5 days ago ‘Humble’ Second World War veterans receive Legion d’Honneur Three British Second World War veterans have received France’s highest civilian award, the Legion d’Honneur. William Allen, who served as a guardsman in the Guards Armoured Division of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published on November 11, 2019

Tweets about this