Recommendation is one of the biggest issues facing streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, and more

The Verge Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Recommendation is one of the biggest issues facing streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, and moreThe Farewell director Lulu Wang said something during a recent roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter that neatly sums up the biggest problem facing the streaming revolution: there’s too much stuff.

Wang had been offered more money by a major streaming platform for her film, but opted to go with A24, a smaller, more traditional studio. Director Todd Phillips said a filmmaker “like Lulu would get lost on Netflix,” and Martin Scorsese added that there are “too many things.” Wang compared big streaming services to Spotify and iTunes where there’s a never-ending list of music to discover, but in the end “if people don’t know how to find you, it doesn’t matter how wide your audience is.”

“One thing we sometimes don’t talk about with these...
 While no one knows how consumers will embrace the multitude of options, executives from WarnerMedia tell Cheddar one thing is certain: all streaming distributors are aiming to upend the linear television business model.

