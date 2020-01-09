Recommendation is one of the biggest issues facing streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, and more

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Farewell director Lulu Wang said something during a recent roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter that neatly sums up the biggest problem facing the streaming revolution: there’s too much stuff.



Wang had been offered more money by a major streaming platform for her film, but opted to go with A24, a smaller, more traditional studio. Director Todd Phillips said a filmmaker “like Lulu would get lost on Netflix,” and Martin Scorsese added that there are “too many things.” Wang compared big streaming services to Spotify and iTunes where there’s a never-ending list of music to discover, but in the end “if people don’t know how to find you, it doesn’t matter how wide your audience is.”



