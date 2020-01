'Pokémon Sword and Shield' are getting a huge expansion with more than 200 new and returning Pokémon

Thursday, 9 January 2020

· *"Pokémon Sword" and "Pokémon Shield," the latest Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch, will receive a major expansion later this year.*

· *The "Pokémon Sword and Shield" Expansion Pass will add two explorable areas and more than 200 new and returning Pokémon to the games.*

