NASA Satellites Animate World Path of Smoke From Australia Bushfires

Thursday, 9 January 2020
NASA Satellites Animate World Path of Smoke From Australia BushfiresA fleet of NASA satellites are working together to study the movement of smoke from the Australia bushfires. (Photo Credit: NASA / Colin Seftor)

The Australia bushfires are negatively impacting global weather patterns: A fleet of NASA satellites is working together to study a world path of aerosols and smoke from the natural disaster. Bushfire conditions, which […]

News video: Australia's bushfires are creating freak thunderstorms

Australia's bushfires are creating freak thunderstorms 01:22

 VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA — CBS News reports that bushfires in Australia are burning so fiercely that they are creating pyrocumulonimbus clouds which are then creating thunderstorms. The Bureau of Meteorology in Victoria tweeted that the bushfires in East Grippland had triggered one such storm in a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

California Fire Captain Helping Fight Australia's Raging Bushfires [Video]California Fire Captain Helping Fight Australia's Raging Bushfires

While Lake Tahoe is covered in snow, on the other side of the world Australia is being ravaged by wildfires. But help from California is already there and more could soon be on the way.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:34Published

Australia's Leaders Say 'No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires' [Video]Australia's Leaders Say "No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires"

Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that may cause major blowback. The government is claiming there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Smoke from Australia bushfires reaches Brazil

Smoke from Australia bushfires reaches BrazilSAO PAULO: Smoke from bushfires raging across Australia reached Brazil, an arm of the National Institute for Space Research said on Twitter. Referring to...
WorldNews

Smoke from Australia fires reaches South America

Smoke from bushfires in Australia has traveled some 11,000 kilometers (6,800 miles) to South America. Last week, the highest levels of carbon monoxide in the...
Deutsche Welle

