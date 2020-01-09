

Recent related videos from verified sources California Fire Captain Helping Fight Australia's Raging Bushfires While Lake Tahoe is covered in snow, on the other side of the world Australia is being ravaged by wildfires. But help from California is already there and more could soon be on the way. Credit: KTXL Duration: 01:34Published 1 day ago Australia's Leaders Say "No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires" Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that may cause major blowback. The government is claiming there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Smoke from Australia bushfires reaches Brazil SAO PAULO: Smoke from bushfires raging across Australia reached Brazil, an arm of the National Institute for Space Research said on Twitter. Referring to...

WorldNews 2 days ago



Smoke from Australia fires reaches South America Smoke from bushfires in Australia has traveled some 11,000 kilometers (6,800 miles) to South America. Last week, the highest levels of carbon monoxide in the...

Deutsche Welle 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this TIN-Tech Bloggers NASA Satellites Animate World Path of Smoke From Australia Bushfires (Genevieve Scarano/Gearlog) https://t.co/9stsv2OJvJ 57 minutes ago Camilo Fernández NASA Satellites Animate World Path of Smoke From Australia Bushfires https://t.co/cWm95NpzI8 https://t.co/yakVOuL5SA 1 hour ago