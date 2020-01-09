Global  

Iran's claims for why it couldn't have shot down a Ukrainian airplane aren't adding up

Business Insider Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Iran's claims for why it couldn't have shot down a Ukrainian airplane aren't adding up· Following multiple reports that Iran was behind the downing Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, Iran's claim that it wasn't responsible appears to be faltering.
· An Iranian aviation official claimed it was "scientifically impossible" that their missile hit the plane because the aircraft was flying well short of the...
News video: Ukrainian airplane crash in Iran

Iran makes first arrests over plane disaster [Video]Iran makes first arrests over plane disaster

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of playing a role in the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger place last week. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Rouhani: Plane incident 'unforgivable error' [Video]Rouhani: Plane incident 'unforgivable error'

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday Iran will punish "all those responsible" for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published


Iran plane crash: What do we know so far?

Iran denies claims from some Western leaders that a missile may have brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran on Wednesday.
BBC News


