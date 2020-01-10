Global  

SoftBank-backed delivery app Rappi lays off 6% of workers

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Latin American delivery startup Rappi said on Thursday it has laid off 6% of its workforce, less than a year after Japan's SoftBank Group invested nearly $1 billion in the company.
Recent related news from verified sources

SoftBank-backed delivery app Rappi lays off 6% of workforce: statement

SoftBank-backed Latin American delivery app Rappi has laid off 6% of its workforce, the company said in a statement, without specifying the number of jobs cut.
Reuters

Data's the secret weapon for Rappi, SoftBank's big bet in Latin America

"We're going to help you understand your missed opportunities," the boss of delivery app Rappi tells restaurants and food brands. "Why Wednesday is maybe not the...
Reuters

