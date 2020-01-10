Global  

Laplink makes it easy to switch to Windows 10 with its Windows 7 Migration Kit

betanews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
It is now mere days until Microsoft stops supporting Windows 7. The company, as well as security experts, are keen to get as many users as possible onto Windows 10 so they do not find themselves in the position of not receiving updates. For many people, though, the prospect of upgrading is daunting -- so Laplink is trying to help out. The company has announced the release of Windows 7 Migration Kit. Designed with both home and business users in mind, the software bundle includes PCmover Professional, DiskImage and SafeErase for a special, low price. See also: Windows 7 users… [Continue Reading]
Recent related news from verified sources

Laplink® Releases Windows® 7 Migration Kit to Reduce Customer Risk and Business Cost

Laplink® Releases Windows® 7 Migration Kit to Reduce Customer Risk and Business CostBELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laplink to deliver a safer and streamlined migration path off Windows 7 as its support comes to an end
Business Wire

Windows 11 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Windows 10 is a decent operating system now, but it’s had its issues over the years. Early releases spied on users, then in a bid to increase market share,...
betanews


