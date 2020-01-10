Global  

A look at new Microsoft Edge's Collections feature

betanews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser will be released on January 15, 2020 (a day after support ends for Microsoft's Windows 7 operating system) and Microsoft plans to provide it as an upgrade that will replace the classic version of Edge. Since the new Edge is based on Chromium, it is clear that some things have changed. You can follow development of the new Edge here on BetaNews or on the official Edge Development blog. One of the new features of the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser is called Collections. Collections, as the name suggests, offers a way to save… [Continue Reading]
