Facebook Won’t Ban Lying Political Ads

Jose M. Torres RT @voxdotcom: Facebook — perhaps the most powerful force in online ads during the 2020 campaign — will not prevent politicians from lying… 1 minute ago Polly Politics RT @guyverhofstadt: Facebook will continue to allow people to make false claims & spread disinformation, believing regulation should come f… 4 minutes ago Cuddlefudge Two-faced Zuckerberg fears "erosion of truth", but then allows politicians to lie in ads. #FB continues the erosion… https://t.co/IqXfG7jskt 5 minutes ago FORTUNE Communications RT @aricwithan_a: .@adamlashinsky has handed me the reins to Fortune's tech newsletter on Thursdays for the next month. Here's my first edi… 13 minutes ago KatV RT @HumanityLove321: #DeleteFacebook How "awesome" that @Facebook is allowing lying ads (blunt propaganda) & barely doing a thing to preven… 15 minutes ago Juan Manuel Normey RT @jesstpiotrowski: I am *not* an expert on political communication, but this ⬇️ seems to undermine democracy. Am I wrong? Is this what we… 21 minutes ago prevent @FordNation RT @RicNevada: People need to leave Facebook and join MeWe. com instead. MeWe has zero advertising, zero targeting, and zero bullshit. He… 22 minutes ago