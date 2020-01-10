Facebook Won’t Ban Lying Political Ads

Friday, 10 January 2020 () Photo Credit: Alex Haney / Unsplash
Inundated with deceptive political ads on Facebook? That sounds like a you problem. The social network—standing firm on its policy that politicians are “exempt” from fact checking—encourages users to simply opt out of […]
Facebook has decided not to ban political ads or limit their targeting in a move that has received widespread criticism. The social networking giant's rival Twitter banned political ads outright last October. Facebook's main digital ad rival Google limited how ads can be targeted to specific groups...