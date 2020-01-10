Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

HP’s upgraded 15-inch Chromebook sports 128GB and an aluminum build for $349

9to5Toys Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Best Buy offers the HP 15.6-inch Aluminum Chromebook 1.6GHz8GB/128GB for *$349 shipped*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but trends around $500 these days. This offer is $120 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Housed in an aluminum casing, this Chromebook delivers a high-end design backed by 128GB worth of storage, a full QWERTY and numerical pad keyboard, plus a 15.6-inch display. Additional features like 802.11ac wireless, an HD webcam, and built-in SD card readers round out the list of notable specs here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

more…

The post HP’s upgraded 15-inch Chromebook sports 128GB and an aluminum build for $349 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Audi RS Q8 Design in Daytona Grey [Video]Audi RS Q8 Design in Daytona Grey

With its imposing octagonal Singleframe, the RS-specific radiator grille in high gloss black and the gloss black RS honeycomb grille, the new Audi RS Q8** sports a strikingly self-confident face. This..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:39Published

Audi RS Q8 Exterior Design in Florett Silver [Video]Audi RS Q8 Exterior Design in Florett Silver

With its imposing octagonal Singleframe, the RS-specific radiator grille in high gloss black and the gloss black RS honeycomb grille, the new Audi RS Q8** sports a strikingly self-confident face. This..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:08Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.