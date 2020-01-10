HP’s upgraded 15-inch Chromebook sports 128GB and an aluminum build for $349 Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Best Buy offers the HP 15.6-inch Aluminum Chromebook 1.6GHz8GB/128GB for *$349 shipped*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but trends around $500 these days. This offer is $120 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Housed in an aluminum casing, this Chromebook delivers a high-end design backed by 128GB worth of storage, a full QWERTY and numerical pad keyboard, plus a 15.6-inch display. Additional features like 802.11ac wireless, an HD webcam, and built-in SD card readers round out the list of notable specs here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



more…



The post HP’s upgraded 15-inch Chromebook sports 128GB and an aluminum build for $349 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Audi RS Q8 Design in Daytona Grey With its imposing octagonal Singleframe, the RS-specific radiator grille in high gloss black and the gloss black RS honeycomb grille, the new Audi RS Q8** sports a strikingly self-confident face. This.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:39Published 2 weeks ago Audi RS Q8 Exterior Design in Florett Silver With its imposing octagonal Singleframe, the RS-specific radiator grille in high gloss black and the gloss black RS honeycomb grille, the new Audi RS Q8** sports a strikingly self-confident face. This.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:08Published on December 19, 2019

Tweets about this