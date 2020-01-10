Global  

New Year's resolutions go digital as people vow to cut screen time

betanews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
If you haven't made or broken any New Year's resolutions yet, here are some you might like to try. Research from Kaspersky indicates that 40 percent of people plan to change their digital lifestyle in 2020 with most aiming to reduce the time they spend with their gadgets. The research shows 42.3 percent would make a digital New Year's resolution for 2020 rather than something more traditional. The survey reveals there are many areas of their digital lives that people want to improve on. These include reducing their screen time, which 29.1 percent of respondents decided to start doing in… [Continue Reading]
