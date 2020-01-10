I drove the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, RAM 1500, Toyota Tundra, and Nissan Titan to find out which full-size pickup truck was the best — here's the verdict (GM, F, FCAU)
Friday, 10 January 2020 () · I've driven and reviewed all five of the full-size pickup trucks that dominate yearly new-vehicle sales in the US.
· After another big year in 2019 for pickups, I decide to compare the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, RAM 1500, Toyota Tundra, and Nissan Titan.
· I reviewed a variety of trim levels and price points, as well as...
