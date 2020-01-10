Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Netflix's 'The Witcher' creator thinks the show's viral song is 'horrific' when you listen to the lyrics

Business Insider Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Netflix's 'The Witcher' creator thinks the show's viral song is 'horrific' when you listen to the lyrics· The song "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" from Netflix's hit fantasy series, "The Witcher," has become an internet hit, with fans doing their own covers.
· But "The Witcher" creator Lauren S. Hissrich told Business Insider that if people listen to the lyrics, it's actually "horrific."
· "What it's saying is: I'm going to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Witcher's Many Factions Explained | MojoPlays

Witcher's Many Factions Explained | MojoPlays 10:07

 So, maybe you’re thinking about finally jumping into “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” – or you’re excited about the upcoming Netflix series starring Geralt and Company – but you’re a bit intimidated by all the history, factions and difficult sounding names… Nilfgaard?? Who, what, or WHERE...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Witcher' frenzy is at an all-time high [Video]'The Witcher' frenzy is at an all-time high

Netflix's latest series 'The Witcher' has been an absolute hit. Its wild success hasn't been limited to Netflix however, as a surge of gamers have jumped back into the series.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Complete Origin Story of Yennefer | MojoPlays [Video]Complete Origin Story of Yennefer | MojoPlays

Yennefer of Vengerberg: she’s the sorceress that stole Geralt’s heart (along with the hearts of many gamers), became a mother figure to the young Ciri, and converted many long-time Triss Merigold..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 06:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix's 'The Witcher' creator explained her original pitch for the show that was ultimately scrapped

Netflix's 'The Witcher' creator explained her original pitch for the show that was ultimately scrapped· The creator of Netflix's hit fantasy series, "The Witcher," posted to Reddit her pitch for the series that sold Netflix on her vision. · But her original...
Business Insider

The top 8 TV shows that fans of Netflix's 'The Witcher' are watching

The top 8 TV shows that fans of Netflix's 'The Witcher' are watching· Netflix said last week that "The Witcher" was its second most popular series of 2019, behind only "Stranger Things." · It's currently the most in-demand...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.