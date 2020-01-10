Global  

A video game parodying Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is apparently in the works

Business Insider Friday, 10 January 2020
A video game parodying Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is apparently in the works· Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape from Japan late last month is reportedly being parodied in an upcoming video game.
· A page describing the game, called "Ghone is Gone," has appeared on the game distribution platform Steam. It will see a former CEO, "Loscar Gon," attempt to "slip through the narrowest gaps to escape the...
News video: How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan

How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan 01:21

 Turkish private jet firm MNG state that two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan.

Did ex-Nissan boss really escape Japan in a box? [Video]Did ex-Nissan boss really escape Japan in a box?

The BBC's John Simpson pushes Carlos Ghosn on how he managed to flee to Lebanon.

Lebanon slaps travel ban on Ghosn [Video]Lebanon slaps travel ban on Ghosn

Public prosecutor reportedly also to keep investigating whether Ghosn helped normalise economic relations with Israel.

Turkish company says jets used illegally in Ghosn escape

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish airline company says its jets were used illegally in Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. Istanbul-based MNG Jet...
Fugitive Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan remains a mystery as investigation continues

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape from Japan last week remains a mystery as Japanese officials continue to investigate how he jumped bail...
kanasando2004

J Y KIM RT @businessinsider: A video game parodying Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is apparently in the works https://t.co/S5sUCwFk88 38 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal A video game parodying Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is apparently in the works #website #news… https://t.co/Omo25sUAmZ 53 minutes ago

CWoodJournalist

Charlie Wood A video game parodying Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is apparently in the works: https://t.co/cHrEJZY2ab @businessinsider 1 hour ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: A video game parodying Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is apparently in the works https://t.co/D6lUYZCsmp https://t.co/tQF… 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang A video game parodying Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is apparently in the works https://t.co/D6lUYZCsmp https://t.co/tQFfzbHjdj 1 hour ago

