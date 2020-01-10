A music artist says Apple Music pays her 4 times what Spotify does per stream, and it shows how wildly royalty payments can vary between services
Friday, 10 January 2020 () · Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services drive tons of revenue in the music industry, but they don't pay musicians the same rate per stream for royalties. In fact, there can be vast differences between them.
· Zoë Keating, an independent cellist, publishes yearly breakdowns of her royalty earnings from various...
US Music Streams Topped 1 Trillion for First Time in 2019. The figure comes from a new report by Nielsen Music. Major streaming sites in the U.S. include Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. They have dominated the music industry, with Nielsen saying streamers have taken over 80 percent of U.S....
The US crossed one trillion music streams in 2019 fueled by streaming services like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music. Music streams now account for 82 percent of music listened to and physical albums..