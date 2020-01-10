Global  

A music artist says Apple Music pays her 4 times what Spotify does per stream, and it shows how wildly royalty payments can vary between services

Business Insider Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
A music artist says Apple Music pays her 4 times what Spotify does per stream, and it shows how wildly royalty payments can vary between services· Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services drive tons of revenue in the music industry, but they don't pay musicians the same rate per stream for royalties. In fact, there can be vast differences between them.
· Zoë Keating, an independent cellist, publishes yearly breakdowns of her royalty earnings from various...
