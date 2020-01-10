Global  

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new expansions are a big deal

The Verge Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new expansions are a big dealYesterday, Game Freak announced expansion packs for Pokémon Sword and Shield. The first, Isle of Armor, is set to launch this June. The Crown Tundra will follow in the fall. In addition to new rivals, clothing, and areas, the expansion pack will also introduce new co-op, legendaries, and a wider pokédex. For most games, this would be standard news. For Pokémon, it’s almost revolutionary.

Pokémon moves at a glacial pace when it comes to major changes. It’s taken roughly two decades for its traditional RPG experience to land on a console. Before that, it felt revolutionary when the series finally introduced online play or 3D graphics — years after many games had already done so. Sword and Shield, released last year, were the series’s...
Recent related news from verified sources

Pokémon Sword & Shield adds missing creatures in two new expansions

Pokémon Sword & Shield adds missing creatures in two new expansionsNintendo revealed during a special Direct today that Pokémon Sword & Shield is going to get even bigger. Developer Game Freak is releasing two major story...
The Next Web

'Pokémon Sword and Shield' are getting a huge expansion with more than 200 new and returning Pokémon

'Pokémon Sword and Shield' are getting a huge expansion with more than 200 new and returning Pokémon· *"Pokémon Sword" and "Pokémon Shield," the latest Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch, will receive a major expansion later this year.* · *The "Pokémon...
Business Insider


