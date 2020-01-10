Inside one of San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper' and on sale for $2.75 million

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· One of San Francisco's iconic brightly-colored Painted Ladies Victorian houses is for sale for $2.75 million.

· The home at 714 Steiner Street is outfitted with the beloved architecture associated with the city, but the property's listing agent told Business Insider that it's a "fixer-upper." A full interior restoration is... · One of San Francisco's iconic brightly-colored Painted Ladies Victorian houses is for sale for $2.75 million.· The home at 714 Steiner Street is outfitted with the beloved architecture associated with the city, but the property's listing agent told Business Insider that it's a "fixer-upper." A full interior restoration is 👓 View full article

