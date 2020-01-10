Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Inside one of San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper' and on sale for $2.75 million

Business Insider Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Inside one of San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper' and on sale for $2.75 million· One of San Francisco's iconic brightly-colored Painted Ladies Victorian houses is for sale for $2.75 million.
· The home at 714 Steiner Street is outfitted with the beloved architecture associated with the city, but the property's listing agent told Business Insider that it's a "fixer-upper." A full interior restoration is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel Doorman Tom Sweeney Retires

Iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel Doorman Tom Sweeney Retires 02:50

 Tom Sweeney will hang up his signature Beefeater jacket this weekend after more than four decades opening doors, hailing cabs and greeting guests at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel on Powell Street in downtown San Francisco. Wilson Walker reports. (1-10-19)

Recent related videos from verified sources

1 Dead In Overnight Wrong-Way Crash On Highway 17 In Campbell [Video]1 Dead In Overnight Wrong-Way Crash On Highway 17 In Campbell

One person has died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 17 in Campbell early Friday morning, one day after another wrong-way driver was involved in a deadly collision in Pacifica. Jackie..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:46Published

Richard Sherman Set to Step Up as Niners Face Packers for NFC Championship [Video]Richard Sherman Set to Step Up as Niners Face Packers for NFC Championship

Richard Sherman is looked up to as one of the veteran leaders on this 49ers squad even though he comes to the team with a history. Len Ramirez reports. (1-16-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

One of San Francisco’s most active restaurant groups to take over iconic Elite Cafe space

San Francisco's tumultuous restaurant industry has dashed many operators' hopes of expanding throughout the city, but Back of the House refuses to slow down as...
bizjournals Also reported by •WorldNews

Want to own one of San Francisco's 'Painted Ladies'? This one just hit the market.

An Alamo Square home recognized by millions of tourists from around the world just hit San Francisco's real estate market this week. A centerpiece of the famed...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.