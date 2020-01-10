How to play movies on your Xbox One in 3 different ways**

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

**



· *You can play movies on your Xbox One by installing the Blu-ray Player app or any streaming app, or by renting or purchasing movies directly from the Microsoft Store.*

· *Once you install the Blu-ray app, inserted Blu-ray discs or DVDs will start playing automatically.*

· *You can access your streaming apps — such... **· *You can play movies on your Xbox One by installing the Blu-ray Player app or any streaming app, or by renting or purchasing movies directly from the Microsoft Store.*· *Once you install the Blu-ray app, inserted Blu-ray discs or DVDs will start playing automatically.*· *You can access your streaming apps — such 👓 View full article

