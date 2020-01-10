Chief legal officer David Drummond retiring from Alphabet following controversies
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Longtime Google employee David Drummond is retiring from Alphabet on January 31. In addition to being chief legal officer of the parent company, he leads corporate development.
