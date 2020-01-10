Mattress company Casper still trying to pivot to tech, still a mattress company
Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Casper Sleep Inc.
Casper, the mattress company that cornered the market on podcast ads and got into a skirmish over online mattress reviews a few years back, is trying to pivot into “non-traditional categories” according to its attempt to go public, filed Friday and which you can now read in S-1 form. Casper refers to itself as a “pioneer of the Sleep Economy” that brings “the benefits of cutting-edge technology, data, and insights directly to consumers.”
However, it remains a mattress company. One that has 1.4 million customers, and had net revenue of $358 million on a net loss of $92 million in 2018, but still mainly just sells mattresses and stuff that goes on mattresses. The company has plans, though, according to the IPO:
