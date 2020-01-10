Lawsuit forces Uber to stop operating in Colombia

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Uber said Friday it will stop operating in Colombia following stiff opposition from taxi drivers’ unions and a lawsuit that said the ride-sharing app was breaking local transport laws.



In a statement, Uber said it will cease operating in Colombia on Feb 1. and will comply with a December ruling by Colombia’s Superintendency for Industry and Commerce that had ordered the app to shut down.



The company said it will appeal the ruling, which it described as “arbitrary” and in violation of a free trade agreement between Colombia and the United States that protects subsidiaries of American companies.



Uber said that it has more than 2 million users in Colombia as well as 88,000 drivers who make some or most of their income through the app. The company faces legal challenges in several other Latin American countries, including Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, but said on Friday that Colombia is the first country it is forced to withdraw from in the western hemisphere. The app was banned from Italy in 2017.



Uber’s decision to leave Colombia takes place after the company lost a lawsuit presented by a taxi company, that claimed the app was illegally diverting customers away from the nation’s yellow taxis, and supplying public transport without an appropriate license.



While the lawsuit was being reviewed by Colombia’s Superintendency for Commerce, taxi drivers’ unions lobbied the government of President Ivan Duque to stop Uber and similar apps from operating in Colombia and promised that they would not join a large wave of anti-government protests that began at the end of November and undermined support for Colombia’s conservative president.



