Microsoft says Xbox Series X won’t have exclusive games at launch

The Verge Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Microsoft says Xbox Series X won't have exclusive games at launch

Microsoft today clarified that its upcoming next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, will break with tradition by not launching with exclusive games only playable on the new hardware. Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Xbox Play Anywhere strategy and fully supporting backwards compatibility moving forward.

According to Microsoft Studios head Matt Booty, who spoke with UK gaming site MCV, “over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices,” Booty said. “We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.” This does seem to imply that there will be a point at...
News video: Xbox Series X World Premier Announcement Trailer

Xbox Series X World Premier Announcement Trailer 01:53

 World premier announcement video for Microsoft&apos;s Xbox Series X coming out in the holiday season of 2020.

