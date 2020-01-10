Microsoft says Xbox Series X won’t have exclusive games at launch

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Image: Microsoft



Microsoft today clarified that its upcoming next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, will break with tradition by not launching with exclusive games only playable on the new hardware. Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Xbox Play Anywhere strategy and fully supporting backwards compatibility moving forward.



According to Microsoft Studios head Matt Booty, who spoke with UK gaming site MCV, “over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices,” Booty said. “We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.” This does seem to imply that there will be a point at... Image: MicrosoftMicrosoft today clarified that its upcoming next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, will break with tradition by not launching with exclusive games only playable on the new hardware. Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Xbox Play Anywhere strategy and fully supporting backwards compatibility moving forward.According to Microsoft Studios head Matt Booty, who spoke with UK gaming site MCV, “over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices,” Booty said. “We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.” This does seem to imply that there will be a point at... 👓 View full article

