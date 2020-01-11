Global  

Microsoft's first Xbox Series X games will be cross-gen releases

engadget Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
It's been known for a while that Halo: Infinite will be available on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X and PC. In a wide-ranging interview with MCVUK, Xbox Game Studios chief Matt Booty said other first-party Series X titles will also be playable on...
News video: Xbox Series X World Premier Announcement Trailer

Xbox Series X World Premier Announcement Trailer 01:53

 World premier announcement video for Microsoft&apos;s Xbox Series X coming out in the holiday season of 2020.

