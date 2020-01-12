Global  

Alleged Samsung Galaxy S20 logo leaks alongside ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ foldable name

9to5Google Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
We’re full steam ahead on leaks of Samsung’s next flagship smartphone and this weekend, some logos have leaked to help confirm Samsung’s branding. Here are supposed logos for the Galaxy S20 and the “Galaxy Z Flip” foldable device.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy S20 logo leaks alongside 'Galaxy Z Flip' foldable name
